Russia stands to gain the most from the recent leak of US classified data.

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with the TV channel ABC News, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia is the only beneficiary of this. We will get a final answer only after the investigation is completed... We have contact with the relevant services in the United States, and literally from the first hours we started talking," he said.

Budanov is convinced that there is "no risk" that this story will harm relations between Ukraine and the United States. He also does not believe that this information will have a serious impact on the course of the war.

"If there is a problem, it will be solved. If there is no problem, even better. This will not affect the actual results of the offensive," he added.

To recap, military documents detailing secret US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian army ahead of a planned offensive against Russia were published in a Telegram and on Twitter in early April.

Later, a new batch of classified documents appeared on social media, allegedly detailing U.S. national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East, and China.

According to Reuters, the leaked classified information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces before a counteroffensive may be a fake. In turn, according to Politico, the leak of classified documents has led to a crisis in relations between the United States and its allies.

Ukraine has already changed some of its military plans because of the leaked Pentagon cables.

The British Ministry of Defense emphasized that the published documents contain significant inaccuracies, so "readers should be careful not to take statements that could potentially spread misinformation at face value."

The FBI has already arrested a suspected leaker.

