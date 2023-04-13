Putin was wrong on every point and on all fronts when he started war, - Biden

Російський диктатор Володимир Путін недооцінив рішучість світу щодо України і помилився "по всіх фронтах".

This was stated by US President Joe Biden during his visit to Ireland, informs Sky News, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LegueBusinessInform.

The journalists note that, speaking in the Irish parliament, Biden "lashed out" at Putin, saying that the Russian dictator "thought the world would look the other way" when he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"He was sure that he would destroy NATO and the EU, that the unity of Western nations would split and fall at the moment of trial-so he thought. But he was wrong. He was wrong on every point and on all fronts," Biden said.

He also thanked Ireland, which has provided €170 million in non-lethal aid to Ukraine, including medical equipment, as well as participating in sanctions and export controls and hosting 80,000 Ukrainian refugees in the country.