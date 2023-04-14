Shmyhal calls on US to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear industry and reduce oil price ceilings

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discusses new sanctions against Russia with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram channel of Shmyhal.

"The United States has imposed powerful new sanctions against the aggressor. More than 120 companies and individuals, including those associated with Rosatom, have been sanctioned. During a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, I called for sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry," the Prime Minister of Ukraine wrote.

During the meeting, the parties also noted the effectiveness of the "price cap" mechanism for Russian oil. "Russia's oil and gas revenues collapsed in the first quarter of this year. We must continue to reduce price caps to deprive Russia of the opportunity to finance its bloody aggression," Shmyhal emphasized.

