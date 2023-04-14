According to confirmed data, more than 20,000 people died in Mariupol, but this is "very cautious" figure, - Mayor Boychenko

According to data confirmed by the city authorities, more than 20,000 people died in the destroyed and Russian-occupied Mariupol.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda, this was reported by the mayor of the city, Vadym Boychenko.

"According to our official confirmed data, more than 20 thousand people died. This is what we managed to count. We tried to record it at first. Then there was no such possibility. Because there was a very dense fire. Very dense, because they used aviation, and the ships entered the Sea of Azov," Boychenko said.

According to him, it was possible to calculate the losses while the representatives of the authorities were still in the city.

"At the time, while the authorities were still working, it was decided that my first deputy Mykhailo Kogut worked until almost the end of March - we managed to count how many people died," the mayor said.

He emphasized that the data given by him are "very cautious".

"The number is very cautious. Because we will have to determine this number. Because, as you mentioned, every second building in the city does not exist. That is, 50% of the city, unfortunately, has been destroyed," Boychenko said.

According to him, about 500,000 people lived in Mariupol before the full-scale invasion.

"On February 24, 25, 26, people still had the opportunity to leave, who made decisions for themselves. There were additional trains that, unfortunately, left the city less than 50% loaded. That is, they left empty. But at that time, more than 100,000 people still left the city. About 400,000 of the people you mentioned remained in the city. And then, in these difficult conditions, they started leaving on March 13, and that's what happened until May 20," he said.

According to the mayor, there are currently approximately 200,000 residents of Mariupol in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

