Russia is attacking Bakhmut more actively. Uses "Wagnerians" and Airborne Forces, - British intelligence

The Russians intensified their attacks on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Defenders of Ukraine hold the western districts of the city.

This is stated in the intelligence report of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

Intelligence reports that Ukrainians hold the western districts of the city. In the last 48 hours, they were subjected to particularly intense artillery fire from the Russian army.

According to British intelligence, Wagner assault groups are continuing their main offensive through the center of the city, while the Russian Airborne Forces have replaced some of the "Wagner" units providing the northern and southern flanks of the operation.

"Ukrainian forces are facing significant problems with replenishing supplies, but are moving in an organized manner from the positions they were forced to leave," the British Ministry of Defense notes.