AFU are holding defense in Bakhmut and destroying enemy’s "elite" troops, - Cherevaty

The Ukrainian military in Bakhmut continues to defend and destroy the so-called "elite" troops of the Russians. We are talking about the paratroopers who were thrown to reinforce the mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that the occupiers threw the forces of the regular army to the "Wagnerians" in Bakhmut. However, this does not change the situation, the Armed Forces continue to destroy the enemy.

"They are forced to strengthen themselves... They use units of the regular army, first of all, the airborne troops of the Russian Federation. They call them elite, but our soldiers declassify their eliteness every day, they have done it more than once in different directions," Cherevaty said.

