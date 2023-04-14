Kh-50 missile that Russians decided to produce is not new. Developments were carried out during times of USSR, - Air Force

The Kh-50 cruise missile is a subsonic missile that is not new. Its development was carried out during the times of the USSR.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy used a strategic stockpile of missiles against our critical infrastructure. I mean a large number. If we take from the fall, since September 11, when active attacks on our critical infrastructure began, the enemy has used more than 850 cruise missiles of various types," he noted.

He reminded that yesterday at the briefing of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, it was announced that the Russian invaders plan to resume work on the Kh-50.

"This is actually the same cruise missile, subsonic, has a speed of 750-900 km/h. It is not new, it was developed back in the times of the USSR, but the enemy decided to renew it. What is the reason for this? Maybe there are more resources to make this type Perhaps this process is cheaper. But in principle, this missile is of the same type, with the same tactical and technical characteristics, as those that Russia used against our critical infrastructure and other objects. They have only announced that they are trying to create them. Let's hope that it will not be so easy for them to do it under the conditions of sanctions," he said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation plans to start serial production of Kh-50 cruise missiles. Therefore, in the autumn, the activation of missile strikes is possible.

Read more: F-16 is most likely candidate for Ukraine, - Ihnat