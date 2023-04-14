Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will come to Russia on official visit on April 16

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The visit of the Chinese minister is scheduled for April 16-19.

This is reported by NBD with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Li Shangfu plans to hold negotiations with the military leadership of the Russian Federation. In addition, he plans to visit Russian military educational institutions.

