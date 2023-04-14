China’s position and actions regarding Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine will greatly affect further relations with Europe, - Borrell

The chief diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, warned that China’s position and actions regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine are one of the factors that will determine future relations between Beijing and Europe.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, he mentioned this in a speech he planned to deliver during his visit to China, but published it in writing - due to the fact that he fell ill with the coronavirus and the trip was canceled.

The high representative of the EU noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is a huge security challenge for the European Union, and also reminded that the invasion of Ukraine - by which Russia seriously undermined the international order - was condemned by 141 UN member states.

"I am not going to teach China or give advice - because I respect China's independence and sovereignty.

However, I have to say in a friendly way: it will be extremely difficult for the EU, if at all possible, to maintain trusting relations with China (which I would like), if China does not contribute to the search for a political solution (to end the war. - Ed.), which would be based on the fact that Russia is leaving the territory of Ukraine," Borrell emphasized.

"Neutrality in conditions where there is a violation of international law does not inspire confidence. We do not ask anyone to join our own position. We only ask to recognize that in this case, it is a gross violation of international law. Therefore, I believe that it would be good if President Xi spoke with President Zelensky, and China provided more substantial humanitarian aid for Ukrainians suffering from the war," the diplomat said.

He notes that the Kremlin has found itself in a difficult situation since its hopes of a lightning-quick victory failed - and that is why it is very interested in having China on its side.

Borrell also recalled that Russia, having just promised alongside China not to deploy nuclear weapons outside its territory, announced that it would do so in Belarus.

"We will be very attentive to any steps taken by China to finally force the leadership of the Russian Federation to listen to common sense. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a great responsibility. We hope that Beijing will use its influence, as it has already done, in particular, in the Middle East, contributing to the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran," said the EU's top diplomat.

Borrell emphasized that Europe has taken its position regarding Ukraine by its own choice, and this is not a manifestation of "vassality" towards a larger geopolitical player - with a hint of the USA.

"Europe protects Ukraine and is preparing to one day accept it into its family. However, the issue of Europe's security is also being resolved in Ukraine now. So we continue to support Ukraine in all ways - military, financial, political, diplomatic, humanitarian aid... Understand this: the fight for our destiny is going on," Borrell emphasized, adding that ordinary Europeans overwhelmingly support Ukraine.

At the end of the speech, he emphasizes that the challenge before the EU and China is how to establish constructive relations, despite all the differences - because it is in the interests of both sides and the whole world.