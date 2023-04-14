China will not sell weapons to parties to war in Ukraine and will regulate export of dual-purpose goods, - Qin Gang, head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that the country will not sell arms to parties involved in the war in Ukraine and will regulate the export of dual civilian and military goods.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, this is reported by AP.

Qin Gang was responding to concerns from the US and other countries that China is considering providing military aid to Russia, which Beijing supports politically and rhetorically in the conflict, although it officially says it remains neutral.

"China follows a prudent and responsible approach to the export of military products," Qin said during a speech with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock.

"China will not provide arms to the relevant parties to the conflict, and will manage and control the export of dual-purpose goods by laws and regulations," he added.

In her speech, Burbok noted that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a special responsibility to help end the conflict.

"Territory is indivisible, and security is equally indivisible. Without recognizing the security interests of one side or the other, crises and conflicts are inevitable," Qin said.

"China is ready to continue working for peace and hopes that all parties involved in the crisis will remain objective and calm, and make constructive efforts to resolve the crisis through negotiations," he added.

