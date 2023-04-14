Hungary May Secretly Help Deliver Weapons to Ukraine, - Politico

The published secret documents of the Pentagon show that Hungary can probably secretly help with the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, Politico writes about it.

One such document states that Hungary could allow its partners and Ukraine to use its airspace to move weapons, although the country's authorities previously said they would not do so.

The document describes in detail the plan, according to which Ukrainian pilots will fly on donated helicopters from Croatia to Ukraine "through the airspace of Hungary."

"If this information is true, it will not only show that Hungary is allowing weapons through its skies but also contradicts press reports that helicopters will be delivered by land or flights to Poland," the article says.

