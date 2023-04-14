Deoccupation of Crimea will be implemented both by military and diplomatic means, - Dzhaparova

The liberation of occupied Crimea will be determined by Ukraine itself. It can be both diplomatic and military.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"It seems to me that today we have both ways - both military and diplomatic. And they are both relevant. For example, Croatia, when there was a war in the 1990s, returned two-thirds of its territory by military means, and one-third by diplomatic means. Crimea and this is what President Zelensky and the entire leadership of the country say, is an integral part of Ukraine.

And the minister today in a speech (Dmytro Kuleba at the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest. - ed.) also said that if you hear voices that somewhere out there you can return Crimea after giving first one thing and then the other, then this is not true and Ukraine rejects and categorically disagrees with such opinions," she said.

According to Dzhaparova, "the return of Crimea will be determined by Ukraine itself."

"And if there is a war, this path will obviously be implemented by two tracks - both military and diplomatic," she added.

At the same time, Japarov considers the main victory to be the fact that "the world recognized that Crimea is an integral and inseparable part of Ukraine."

"The main lesson for us is the "Crimean lesson". Because then, in 2014, we as a country and the world as a community were unable to stop this evil, and it spread. All our diplomatic negotiations and attempts, especially by European leaders, to find a language that would be heard by Putin, or a leader that would be heard by him, Putin perceived as weakness and carried out the next step of his aggression on February 24. Therefore, this "Crimean lesson", which we are talking about today at the Black Sea Security Conference, is very important," said the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Crimea must be liberated to guarantee the safety of shipping in Black Sea, - Reznikov