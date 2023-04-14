Canadian Ambassador Galazda on China’s "peace plan": We will rely on Ukraine’s position

Canada’s ambassador to Ukraine, Larisa Galadza, said that Canada will rely on Ukraine’s position regarding China’s "peace plan" to end the war, stressing that the Ukrainian peace formula contains elements of a sustainable and just peace.

As Censor.NET informs, she stated this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"As I understand it, President Zelenskyi is ready for a direct conversation with President Xi Jinping about peace in Ukraine. We will carefully monitor this and will rely on Ukraine's position regarding this plan," the diplomat said.

At the same time, the ambassador said that President Zelensky's peace formula contains elements of a sustainable and just peace, and these principles were supported by Canada in the UN General Assembly Resolution in February.

"And we didn't just approve these principles. We also worked hard diplomatically so that as many countries as possible supported them," Galadza added.

Earlier, on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published its "position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Read more: China will not sell weapons to parties to war in Ukraine and will regulate export of dual-purpose goods, - Qin Gang, head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs