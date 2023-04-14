Belarus is already preparing sites for nuclear weapons of Russian Federation, - Minister of Defense Hrenin

The Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, stated that only the Russian side will be able to use the tactical nuclear weapons that will be deployed in Belarus.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.

"If necessary, we will also have strategic nuclear weapons. And we are already engaged in the preparation of the sites we have. And if the hostile rhetoric continues, this will be the next step. We will respond to force only with force. The West does not understand otherwise," he said.

"We have prepared equipment, planes that can carry nuclear ammunition, we received a modern Iskander complex, which is also capable of using missiles with nuclear warheads. Next week, the training of the corresponding unit in Russia will be completed, and it will return to us," he added.

