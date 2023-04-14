Russian spy was detained at oil refinery in Sweden

A woman was detained at an oil refinery in the Swedish city of Gothenburg. She is suspected of corporate espionage.

As the publication writes, the operation to detain and arrest the citizen of the Russian Federation was carried out yesterday afternoon, April 13, and "surrounded by the strictest secrecy."

"She was later arrested and is probably suspected of corporate espionage," the article says.

According to TV4 Nyhetern, several people were taken in for questioning that day and several searches were conducted in various locations.

The company confirmed that the arrested Russian woman was indeed working at their plant when the police arrived.

"What we can confirm is that a police operation was conducted at our refinery in Gothenburg and the police arrested a person on Thursday afternoon. This person works for one of our subcontractors," Preem's press service said.

The district attorney confirmed the arrest.

"As of yesterday evening, a person has been arrested in Gothenburg on suspicion of corporate espionage. I cannot say more than that because of the investigation, and the investigation is at an early stage," he said, declining to give details.