Paris is ready to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 2 billion euros. Part of this money will go to restoration.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Had a conversation with French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of SpringMeetings2023. France is ready to provide Ukraine with 2 billion euros within the framework of a long-term program. Part of the funds will be used for reconstruction. Thank you for your support," Shmyhal wrote.

We will remind, yesterday the Chief of the Joint Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burcard, visited Ukraine for the first time. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi held talks with him.

