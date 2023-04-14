There are 9 enemy ships on combat duty in Black Sea, including one missile carrier, - Navy

Russia has increased the number of ships in the Black Sea. There are 9 ships on combat duty

This is reported by the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers have increased the number of ships in the Black Sea to 9 units, among them one missile carrier with a total salvo of 4 Caliber-type missiles. There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov of the Russian Federation," the message says.

In the Mediterranean Sea - up to 8 enemy ships, 4 of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to 36 missiles.

