We will not take any surrogate decisions - Kuleba on NATO Summit in Vilnius

At the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, concrete steps toward Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance should be taken, and the Ukrainian side will not take any surrogate decisions.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a live conversation with journalist Vadym Karpiak on Instagram.

"If the allies decide that on the issue of NATO membership in Vilnius they will simply reaffirm the 'open door policy' for the 130th time, then this is not an acceptable outcome of the summit for Ukraine. If they try to offer us some positive things in Vilnius to deepen cooperation with NATO, but do not take a single step towards Ukraine's membership in NATO, this is unacceptable for us," Kuleba said.

The Minister noted that Ukraine's position is that NATO should take a step toward membership in Vilnius. Also, according to Kuleba, the Ukrainian side expects the allies to "resolve the issue of what will happen in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine between now and the moment when Ukraine becomes a NATO member" at the summit.

"We will in no way make any surrogate decisions," the Foreign Minister said.

