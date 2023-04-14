Shmyhal discusses further support for Ukraine with finance ministers of UK, Germany and France

On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with the finance ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany and France. During the meeting, the Prime Minister raised the issue of financial support for Ukraine and cooperation within the Interagency Donor Coordination Platform

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Іnterfax-Ukraine with the link to "Government Portal".

"The finance ministers assured that they would support Ukraine as long as necessary," the statement said.

During the meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Gant, the main aspects of cooperation in the restoration of Ukraine, the introduction of sanctions against Russia and the confiscation of frozen assets of the aggressor were discussed.

With German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Shmyhal discussed the continuation of support programs. The meeting also focused on restrictions against Russia's nuclear industry. The Prime Minister thanked for the intention to allocate more than €3 billion in additional funding this year and more than €5 billion in long-term military support.

France is also planning to provide €2 billion in long-term funding. Shmyhal expressed his gratitude for this in a conversation with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Part of these funds will be used for reconstruction.

Read more: Allies have provided Ukraine with about 150 billion euros of aid, of which 65 billion is military aid, - Stoltenberg