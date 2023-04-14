Death toll in Sloviansk strike rises to 8, 21 wounded - RMA

The death toll from a rocket attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, has risen to 8 people, and 21 wounded.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"As of now: as for the victims in all locations - 21 people were wounded and 8 people were killed. (...) A woman born in 1946 was hit near her house," Kirilenko said on the air of the national telethon on Friday evening.

The head of the JFO said that there were "at least seven places of hits". Kirilenko clarified that the occupiers fired seven S-300 missiles.

Exact information about the damage is being clarified, search and rescue operations are underway.

As reported, on the afternoon of April 14, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk region, damaging 10 houses and civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported that 5 people were killed, including a 2-year-old child, and 15 were wounded, including a 14-year-old girl.

Read more: In Sloviansk, as result of shelling by occupiers, 5 people died, 15 were injured, 7 may be under rubble, - RMA. PHOTOS