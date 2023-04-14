Azerbaijanis who did not want to fight on Russian side were killed in Donetsk

In occupied Donetsk, Russian terrorists shot dead two Azerbaijanis who refused to fight on the side of the Russian Federation.

Baku TV correspondent Mubariz Aslanov, who is currently in Ukraine, provided details of the incident, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

"The separatist regime wanted to involve Azerbaijanis in the mobilization. As a result, Shamil Hasanov and Teymur Dzhumiyev, who did not want to go to war, were shot dead," he said.

The correspondent also provided details of the situation at the front, noting that last night the fighting intensified in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

"Overnight alone, the Russian Armed Forces and Wagnerites made 49 attempts to attack the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Lyman in Donetsk region," Aslanov said.

