European Commission is exploring ways to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

The European Commission is determined to make Russia pay for the damage and destruction caused by its invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated in response to a written request of Ukrinform by European Commission spokesperson Christian Wiegand, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We intend to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has done in Ukraine. The European Commission is exploring possible ways to use Russian frozen or blocked assets to finance Ukraine's reconstruction and presented some options in November 2022, following the European Council's conclusions of October 20-21. Further discussions are ongoing at the level of a specially created Working Group established by the EU Council on February 15, 2023," the spokesman said.

Read more: Credit Suisse froze over $19 billion of Russian assets

He noted that one of the options put forward by the European Commission for consideration by the member states is a proposal to work with the blocked assets of the Russian central bank and to take advantage of the interest in such work.

"We are working closely with the Swedish EU Presidency to move these discussions forward. Discussions are also ongoing with our international partners (such as the G7) to ensure the necessary coordination at the international level. These measures remain complex from both legal and technical perspectives," Wiegand added.