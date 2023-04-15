It’s a long-term problem, - British Ambassador Simmons on provision of F-16s

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons, commenting on the decision to provide aircraft for Ukraine, said that the UK cannot always be the first to provide weapons and that this is a "long-term conversation."

As informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to UP, the Ambassador said this during the telethon

Simmons said: "This is a long-term conversation for us. We can't always be the first to do it. Where we have the opportunity and we think it will make a difference, we do it...

We've often been the first to provide assistance, but from a fighter jet perspective, we believe this is a long-term deterrent."

Details: The Ambassador added that the Prime Minister of the country decided that the planes were a long-term solution, so the UK decided to start training Ukrainian pilots first.

According to Simmons, the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is also a long-term conversation. She emphasized that the UK supports Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

The Ambassador also said that she had decided not to watch the brutal video of the murder of a Ukrainian soldier that recently outraged the international community.

Simmons added that she would not comment on Britain's military assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Poland will gradually transfer MiG-29s it still has in service to Ukraine - Duda