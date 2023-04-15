Last day, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 56 enemy attacks. Fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka, - General Staff

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Some units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus is underway.

The enemy's military presence is maintained in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Halahanivka, Chernihiv region; Studenok, Rivne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne of the Sumy region, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Tokarivka, Mali Prohody, Strilecha, Lukyantsi, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Nesterne, and Zemlianky in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Stroiivka, Dvorichanske, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershy, Kindrashivka, Masiutivka, Tabaiivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Dibrova and Bilogorivka. Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Torske, Dibrova, and Spirne of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. Vasiukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Diliivka, Toretsk, and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novokalynove and Pervomayske areas of the Donetsk region, without success. It shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka.

In the Mariinka direction, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the Marinka settlement of the Donetsk region over the past day. At the same time, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction last day. He shelled the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Over the past 24 hours, it has shelled more than 40 settlements near the battle line. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhia region; Zolota Balka, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Bilozirka, Dniprovske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

