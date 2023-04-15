Electronic subpoenas suggest Russia is preparing for protracted war, - British intelligence

The introduction of electronic subpoenas in Russia indicates Moscow’s preparation for a protracted war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

As noted in the summary, on April 11, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law on the creation of a single register of persons subject to military service. A key consequence of the measure is that in the future authorities will be able to serve summonses electronically rather than by mail, removing one obstacle that previously allowed some to evade the draft.

Now that individuals' conscription details are digitally linked to other government online services, it is likely that authorities will punish evaders by automatically restricting employment rights and restricting foreign travel, according to British intelligence.

The measures will reportedly come into effect later this year. At the same time, they do not directly point to some great new wave of forced mobilization. Currently, Russia is giving priority attention to the recruitment of additional volunteer troops.

"This measure, most likely, is part of a long-term approach to the provision of personnel, as Russia expects a protracted conflict in Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defense notes.