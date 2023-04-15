469 children died and more than 948 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation, - juvenile prosecutors

As of the morning of April 15, 2023, more than 1,417 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 469 children died and more than 948 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, on April 14, a 2-year-old boy and an injured 14-year-old girl were killed as a result of the shelling of the civil infrastructure of the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region, by Russian forces.

"These numbers are not final. Work is ongoing to establish them in the places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 451, Kharkiv - 275, Kyiv - 127, Kherson - 94, Zaporizhzhya - 89, Mykolaiv - 85, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 66, Dnipropetrovsk - 66," juvenile prosecutors note.

