In Volyn, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions, large-scale flooding occurred

More than 10,500 hectares of agricultural land were flooded in the Volyn, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions. In the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, transport connections to 30 settlements were disrupted.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, there is a seasonal rise in the water level within the Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Pripyat, Horyn, and Zahidny Buh rivers in the territories of Volyn, Kyiv, Rivne, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions," the report says.

Rescuers have already pumped out about 10,000 cubic meters. water from 74 households.

To monitor and coordinate actions in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, mobile operative groups of the State Emergency Service are involved, which carry out aerial reconnaissance of flooded areas using UAVs.

Five "Bogun" waders and two watercraft were additionally sent to the Chernihiv region from other regions, the department informs.