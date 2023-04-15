First Leopard 1 tanks will soon be ready for Ukraine, - Acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Poulsen

Already 1 Leopard tanks will soon be ready to be sent to Ukraine.

This was reported on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that in February, the Danish government began cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands to transfer at least 100 Leopard-1 tanks to Ukraine. On April 14, Acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen, together with members of the Defense Committee and the Council on Foreign Policy, visited the company in Flensburg, where part of the tanks are being repaired.

"I am very happy to be able to invite parliamentary politicians to the FFG so that they can also see how far we have come in the process of restoring the Leopard-1 tanks... And we hope to be able to send them to Ukraine very soon," Poulsen said.

