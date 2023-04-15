Unprecedented bloody battles are taking place in urban development of Bakhmut, - Cherevaty

Unprecedented bloody battles are currently taking place directly in the urban development of Bakhmut.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevaty, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Today, unprecedented bloody battles are taking place directly in the urban development of Bakhmut in recent decades. The enemy has set the goal of taking this impregnable city fortress. Our soldiers in bloody and brutal battles do everything to wear down the enemy's fighting capacity, knock out his strength and morale. And they are doing it successfully, trying to do as much damage as possible to the enemy," Cherevaty said on the air of the nationwide marathon on Saturday.

According to his data, during this day, the enemy struck 158 strikes with rocket troops, artillery, and anti-aircraft guns near Bakhmut.

"There were 17 combat clashes, 80 occupiers were destroyed, 100 were wounded, and 4 enemy field depots were also destroyed," he said.

As Cherevaty noted, the next direction in terms of intensity is Lyman-Kupiansk. This area is the leader in the shelling.

"During the day, the enemy shelled our positions there 307 times with different calibers and fire systems. Several combat clashes took place, 12 occupiers were killed, 44 were wounded. There, their newest T-90 tank and infantry fighting vehicles, as well as an artillery tractor, were destroyed that day."

"Bakhmut has become a point of infamy for Russian troops," Cherevaty concluded. For such huge efforts, not taking the district center within 9 months is "a shame that they will never be able to wash away."