Leak of classified data from Pentagon did not affect cooperation of US with its allies, Blinken said

The leak of the Pentagon’s secret documents did not in any way affect the cooperation of the United States of America with its allies.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.

During a visit to Vietnam, Blinken said that after the publication of the classified documents, the Allies expressed understanding and appreciation for the steps taken to resolve the incident.

"Our cooperation is not broken. The investigation is ongoing, the suspect has been detained," he said, noting that the US has taken measures to further protect data.

