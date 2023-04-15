In Moscow, parade was canceled until May 1 - they are afraid of terrorist attacks

The authorities of Moscow refused to hold a parade on May 1 due to the alleged "increased level of terrorist danger".

This was stated by the deputy head of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Shershukov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media.

He said that there will be no marches and rallies in Moscow, but a solemn meeting is planned, in which "union activists" will participate.

According to him, the main forms of holding May 1st are meetings in labor collectives, meetings of heads of regions with trade unionists, as well as meetings of tripartite commissions.

"Due to the fact that now the level of terrorist danger is higher, even in those regions that are far from the places (carrying out - ed.) of the "special military operation" (the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - ed.). And what is needed in other forms at least spend this May Day, in our opinion," he said.

