Poland banned import of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine

On Saturday, April 15, the Polish government banned the import of grain and other food from Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the head of the "Law and Justice" party, Yaroslav Kaczynski, cited by RMF24.

"The government decided to ban the import of grain and dozens of other types of food from Ukraine to Poland," the statement said.

According to him, the country is ready to resolve the issue of grain from Ukraine through an intergovernmental agreement.

He added that Poland informed the Ukrainian side about the adopted decisions and is ready at any moment, perhaps in the coming days, to start negotiations on the settlement of this issue in the form of an interstate agreement. Kaczynski added that it is about fundamental things. A general purchase of grain imported from Ukraine, lying in Polish elevators and warehouses, will be carried out.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine noted that the decisions of the Polish side contradict the agreements.

"The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine regrets the adoption by Polish colleagues of a decision to temporarily restrict the export to/through the territory of Poland (including transit) of agricultural goods from Ukraine," the message reads.

"We agreed a week ago that 4 crops: wheat, corn, sunflower seeds, and rapeseed will pass through Poland only in transit until July 1, 2023. This week we reached a number of agreements to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of agriculture and solve logistics problems and agreed on the text Memorandum of Understanding," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy added.

Ukraine proposes to agree with the Polish side on a new Memorandum of Understanding in the coming days, which will take into account the interests of Ukraine and Poland in the spirit of constructive, reliable, and effective cooperation for both countries and will properly regulate the issue of transit of agricultural products through the territory of Poland.

Earlier we wrote that due to the crisis with the transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland to third countries, Adjei Duda appointed a new Minister of Agriculture.

Then it became known that Poland will temporarily stop buying Ukrainian grain, because problems with prices on the domestic market started due to imports.