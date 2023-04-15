Prigozhin hopes to profit from Russia’s defeat in Ukraine, - ISW

The owner of the "Wagner" terrorist group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, believes that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces will be successful, so he is preparing to take advantage of its consequences.

This was reported by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in their report, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

On April 14, Prigozhin published an essay in which he argued that Ukraine's future counteroffensive would succeed rather than fail.

He accused pro-Kremlin elites and the bureaucracy of deliberately sabotaging Moscow's gains in the war and warned that these "internal enemies" would push the Kremlin to make "serious concessions."

Prigozhin argues that the Russian military cannot stop hostilities now "despite Russia's current territorial gains" because the Ukrainian state has transformed and unoccupied Ukraine is now politically opposed to the Kremlin. Prigozhin said that Russia should continue the war in Ukraine, no matter how difficult the conditions.

