Zelensky and Macron had hour and half conversation: they talked about China and preparations for Vilnius NATO summit

Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, discussed preparations for the Vilnius NATO summit, which will take place in July.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Had almost an hour and a half conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. He expressed gratitude for condemning the terrible, inhumane execution of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian war criminals.

The results of President Macron's recent visit to China were discussed. He told about the situation at the front and further intentions to liberate all our territories. He noted France's intention to further strengthen Ukraine's important support on the battlefield.

They also discussed the preparation for the Vilnius NATO summit in July this year and its expected results, in particular regarding the need for Ukraine to obtain effective security guarantees even before our country joins the Alliance. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelensky said.

Watch more: Every meter of Ukrainian land should mean for occupier inevitability of Russia’s loss in this war, - Zelensky. VIDEO