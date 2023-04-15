Reznikov on results of negotiations in four countries: our priorities are defense of sky, "armored fist" and ammunition

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov held talks with colleagues in four European countries. Military aid became the main topic of discussion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the defense department on Facebook.

As Reznikov noted, in 10 days together with the team he visited Athens, Nicosia, Madrid and Bucharest. There were fruitful meetings with the Minister of Defense of Greece Nikos Panaiotopoulos, the Minister of Defense of Cyprus Michalis Georgallas, the Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles, the Minister of Defense of Romania Angel Tilvar and their teams.

"The goal remains the same - weapons and other forms of support that strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine. During our visits, we meet with leaders of representative authorities, with manufacturers, with the media. To have the widest possible circle of support. Our priorities are known - the protection of the sky, the creation of an "armored fist ", provision of ammunition", - noted the head of military defense.

Read more: Serbia has not supplied weapons to Ukraine and is not going to - Vucic

According to Reznikov, Ukraine is interested in Soviet-style platforms and, especially, missiles and projectiles for them. After all, this weapon immediately finds itself on the battlefield. As well as Western production systems that provide quality advantages.

"Such visits and meetings at the political level are very useful, because they not only help to maintain high general dynamics, but also contribute to the quick resolution of many practical issues. Time is very important for us. After all, it is the saved lives of our defenders, the protection of our peaceful cities." , - emphasized Reznikov