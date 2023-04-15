Enemy is conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. During April 15, 40 attacks were repelled, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on April 15, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summation it is noted: "The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression, completely ignores International Humanitarian Law, carries out strikes and attacks on non-military objects.

During the day, the enemy carried out 19 air strikes and 4 missile strikes, carried out more than 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

The Russian aggressor continues to use terror tactics, the probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy suffers considerable losses, but does not abandon his plans to occupy our territory. It continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities. During the day, on the specified areas of the front, our defenders repelled 40 enemy attacks.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is underway. Some units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are still located on the territory of this country.

Certain units of the enemy are being held in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Buniakyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Shpyl, Yunakivka, Sumy region, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy mined the terrain in the areas of four settlements. He shelled the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Dibrova. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Belohorivka of the Luhansk region and Ivanivka and Spirne of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. The battles for the city of Bakhmut do not stop. The enemy launched an attack near the settlement of Khromov, but was unsuccessful. Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Diliivka and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Severne and Pervomaiske districts, without success. Fired more than 10 settlements near the contact line. In particular, these are Keramik, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of Mariinka settlement of Donetsk region. At the same time, the settlements of Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were subjected to enemy shelling.

The enemy has not carried out offensive operations in the direction of Shakhtarsk today. He shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. During the day, he shelled populated areas. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as the city of Kherson.

To replenish manpower losses, the Russian Federation is conducting a mobilization support campaign. All available methods are used to popularize military service. The Russian leadership promises its citizens a high financial support and a social package. In addition to mass media, propagandists use campaign leaflets with appropriate content in public places. Recently, there has been an intensification of agitation in Voronezh.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 5 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. And units of missile troops and artillery hit 3 areas of concentration of manpower, as well as an area of concentration of artillery, a radar station, an anti-aircraft missile complex and an ammunition warehouse.