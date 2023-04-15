Ukraine will receive more than $5 billion in additional support from G7 states, - Shmyhal

Funds will come from France, Germany and Great Britain.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal told about this during a briefing following his visit to Washington, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the results of negotiations with the finance ministers of the G7 countries within the framework of the Spring Meetings, they received assurances of additional support for Ukraine in the amount of more than 5 billion dollars. In particular, additional support packages were agreed with France, Germany and Great Britain.

Switzerland will also provide Ukraine with 1.8 billion francs over the next six years. Denmark is creating a special fund and plans to fill it with 1 billion euros. Spain, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland, and the Netherlands will provide additional support to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

