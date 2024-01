On April 16, Ukraine received the second of four promised IRIS-T air defense systems (SLM) from Germany.

This is stated in the material of Spiegel, Censor.NET informs.

In addition, Germany transferred 16 guided missiles.

As the publication emphasizes, it is not yet clear when the two remaining IRIS-T systems promised by the federal government will arrive in Ukraine. They still have to be done

