Warrant for Putin’s arrest must be executed by all signatory countries of Rome Statute, - European Commission

All member countries of the International Criminal Court must execute the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, which was issued in connection with the actions of the President of the Russian Federation and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for organizing the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Vice President of the European Commission Vera Yurova stated this today in Strasbourg during the plenary session of the European Parliament, during the hearings on the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian invaders and the execution of the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin.

"Most of the actions of deportation or forcible removal of children from Ukraine were carried out in the context of the act of aggression of the Russian military forces against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which began back in 2014. Based on an arrest warrant, the ICC can transfer demand for arrest and extradition to any state or territory where the specified persons can be found, and demand cooperation from these countries in the arrest and extradition of suspects," the representative of the European Commission emphasized.

She noted that all ICC member states, including all EU member states, must comply with such arrest and extradition requests. At the same time, Yurova noted that Russia's current actions to deport Ukrainian children demonstrate Russia's intention to permanently remove these children from Ukraine. Russia's response to these arrest warrants, which were issued by the ICC prosecutor's office, once again demonstrated Russia's disrespect for international law and the rules-based order.

At the same time, according to Yurova, the EU has already recognized the validity of the warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova and will welcome any further steps to ensure the full responsibility of those guilty of war crimes and other serious crimes committed during Russia's aggressive war against of Ukraine, based on the application of international law.

