Ukraine needs to build a multi-level air and missile defense system as soon as possible, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the stronger air defense is, the more resources Ukraine will be able to use to win.

"Building a multi-level air and missile defense system as soon as possible is our priority. This is to protect peaceful cities, critical infrastructure, our people in the rear and at the front," he wrote.

According to Reznikov, the Patriot systems are developing a capability that did not exist before - to engage ballistic targets. "Another IRIS-T installation, for which we are grateful to our German partners, increases the ability to combat cruise missiles. IRIS, like NASAMS, has proven itself to be a great asset. The MiGs from our Polish and Slovak friends will strengthen our defense against both Russian missiles and Iranian drones. He added that all these are fresh acquisitions that are already in the ranks of the Defense Forces.

"Given the Kremlin's barbaric tactics, we need more platforms of different levels and ammunition for them. We need more man-portable air defense systems. Western-style aircraft are the top of this pyramid," Reznikov added.

The minister reminded that for each platform, Ukraine initially heard "no, it's impossible," but now they are defending our skies. We are consistently working for the result.

"The stronger the air defense is, the more resources Ukraine will be able to use to win, the sooner our people will return home," the Defense Minister emphasized.

Reznikov also thanked all partners for their continued support.

