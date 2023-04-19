Ruslan Piskovyi, a 21-year-old kickboxing world championship winner, died in combat

Ruslan Piskovyi, a K1 (mixed martial arts) world championship winner, was killed while defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

the death of Ruslan Piskovyi was reported on Instagram of Muay Thai of Ukraine and the World.

The circumstances of the tragedy are not yet known.

Ruslan Piskovyi was a 6-time K1 champion of Ukraine, as well as a champion of Ukraine among professionals.

In addition, the 21-year-old athlete was a finalist at the European K1 Championships and a silver medalist at the World K1 Championships. Piskovyi competed in the weight category of up to 70 kilograms.

