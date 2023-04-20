Flashes over Kyiv are related to a satellite / meteorite fall (to be specified), - Ukrainian Air Force

According to preliminary information, flashes over Kyiv at about 22.30 are associated with a fallen satellite/meteorite (to be specified).

It was reported by Ukrainian Air Force Command, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"At present, there is no threat of enemy use of air attack in this area," the statement said.

It is also noted that intensive combat work of the Air Force against Shahed-136/131 UAVs continues in the southeastern direction in the area of responsibility of the "East" Air Command. About ten "Shaheds" have been shot down.

