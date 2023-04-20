Our support enables Ukraine to join NATO, - Stoltenberg

The legal place of Ukraine is in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"It is a great honor for me to return to Kyiv and meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, and later our support will help make this possible. We support you today and in the long term," Stoltenberg wrote.

It will be reminded that on April 20, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

