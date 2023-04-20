It is difficult for Poland to understand Hungary’s position regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Rau

Poland disagrees with Hungary’s position on the war in Ukraine, and this affects relations between Warsaw and Budapest and within the Visegrad Group (V4).

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said this in an interview with the Croatian publication Jutarnji List, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We do not agree with Hungary's position regarding the war in Ukraine and it is difficult for us to understand and accept it," Rau said, adding that it "unfortunately affects bilateral relations" between Warsaw and Budapest.

He emphasized that the lack of consensus regarding the war in Ukraine is also a "serious problem" for the functioning of the Visegrad Group (Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, V4). However, this does not mean the end of 32 years of cooperation in this format: cooperation within the V4 will continue in those areas where possible, in particular within the EU.

Touching on the situation in Ukraine and the question "regarding the possibility of starting peace talks", the head of Polish diplomacy emphasized that "it is Ukraine that must decide on the possible start and form of peace talks".

"As of today, nothing in Russia's behavior indicates its readiness to negotiate," noted the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

He emphasized that the current situation at the front emphasizes the need to "increase the military support provided to Ukraine."

"Poland is one of the leaders in this area. Only Ukraine's victory gives chances for a lasting and just peace," Rau said.

The Polish minister admitted that the biggest threat to the European contingent today is the activity of Russia.

"Europe's security architecture should focus on strong defense, deterrence and strong transatlantic ties. It should be based on respect for international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, as well as the ability to freely choose their partners and alliances," Rau added.