Ukraine’s membership in NATO will be on agenda of summit in Vilnius, - Stoltenberg

Ukraine’s membership in NATO will be on the agenda of the summit in Vilnius, but now the main thing for the Alliance is to ensure Ukraine’s victory.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that he has no doubt that Zelensky will raise the issue of Ukraine's membership and security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius, so it will be among the priorities of the summit's agenda.

"However, now the main goal of NATO should be to ensure that Ukraine wins, as this is the only way to conduct a meaningful discussion about Ukraine's future membership," Stoltenberg emphasized.

Vni also added that Ukraine's place in NATO and that this goal will be achieved through the joint efforts of the allies.

Stoltenberg noted that during today's meeting, the parties discussed a long-term support initiative that will help Ukraine move to NATO standards and ensure full operational interoperability of the Ukrainian army with Alliance forces.

"This is evidence of NATO's long-term commitment to Ukraine. The Alliance stands with you today, tomorrow and will stand for as long as necessary," he assured.

We will remind you that on April 20, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.