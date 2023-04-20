The "merged" documents of the Pentagon contain data that China does not respond to the request of the private military company "Wagner" for the transfer of weapons.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times.

The publication writes that the "merged" documents contain information that PMC "Wagner" appealed to Beijing with a request to provide ammunition and equipment. According to the authors of the material, such a request shows the confidence of the head of the "Wagner" PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that Beijing will start providing military aid to Moscow.

However, after the request, China "did not send any weapons to the Wagnerites, even for testing, and had no contacts regarding the supply of weapons," according to the FT, citing some of the "leaked" documents.

It will be recalled that the military documents, which describe in detail the secret plans of the US and NATO to build up the Ukrainian army before the planned offensive against Russia, were published in Telegram and Twitter at the beginning of April.

Later, a new portion of classified documents appeared on social networks, which probably detail American national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East, and China.

According to the American media, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira is a member of the intelligence unit of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He moderated an online group called Thug Shaker Central, on Discord, where the Pentagon Papers began to leak.