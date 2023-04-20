Zaluzhny discussed priorities regarding supply of weapons to Ukraine with commander of NATO’s armed forces in Europe, Kavoli

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, discussed the priorities for the supply of weapons, equipment and ammunition with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe and the Commander of the US Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

Zaluzhny wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"On the eve of the regular meeting of the contact group on defense issues in the Rammstein format, he had a telephone conversation with Kavoli... We discussed the priority directions for Ukraine in terms of weapons, equipment and ammunition. He informed General Kavoli about the operational situation at the front," the message says.

It was also said that Zaluzhny and Kavoli agreed to continue the dialogue and actively interact in the future.

At the end, Zaluzhny thanked for his constant support and help.

Read more: US announces $325 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine