Meeting of "tank coalition" will take place in Ramstein - Ministry of Defense of Poland

On April 21, a meeting of defense ministers of the countries that are part of the so-called tank coalition will be held within the framework of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Poland.

"The conference will be dedicated to assessing the current military situation in Ukraine, discussing the scope of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as plans and new military opportunities in this regard," the message reads.

It is noted that a meeting of defense ministers of the so-called tank coalition is also planned in Ramstein, in which the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak will take part.

He is also said to hold a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart, Ben Wallace.

According to the Polish Ministry of Defense, the country is one of the largest donors of humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine. In particular, Poland implements the so-called training package for the Armed Forces. In total, it provided a variety of military equipment worth more than 2.5 billion euros.