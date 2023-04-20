South Korea allocates 230 million dollars to help Ukraine, - Tkachenko

South Korea announced the allocation of 230 million dollars to help Ukraine and condemned Russian aggression.

Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, announced this on his Telegram channel following a meeting with the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine, Kim Hyung Tae, Censor.NET reports.

"South Korea has condemned the Russian aggression in Ukraine and is allocating 230 million dollars to help us," he wrote.

According to Tkachenko, first of all, the parties discussed how to use Korean advanced technologies to promote Ukrainian culture. At the same time, the minister emphasized that South Korea is a country of innovation, so its experience is relevant for Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that the focus of the meeting was cooperation in the field of protection, protection and preservation of Ukrainian cultural heritage, exchange of experience, support of Ukrainian cultural institutions and artists during the war.

"We are grateful to South Korea for its comprehensive support and interest in cooperation. We will work towards the creation of the latest joint cultural projects," concluded Tkachenko.

