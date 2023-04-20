Enemy is conducting offensive actions in 5 directions, fiercest battles are being fought for Bakhmut, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 04/20/2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has been going on for 421 days. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions - more than 40 enemy attacks have been repelled. The fiercest battles are being fought for the city of Bakhmut.

During the day, the enemy carried out 17 airstrikes and launched 33 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population. The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine. Some units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The enemy's military presence is maintained in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka, and Hremiachka, Chernihiv region; Stukalyvka, Pavlivka of the Sumy region, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Neskuchne and Khatnye in the Kharkiv region.

Watch more: Ukrainian attack aircraft destroyed four anti-tank guns and two ammunition trucks of occupiers. VIDEO

Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Berestov of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery fire in the Kupiansk direction. In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position, led unsuccessful offensive actions in the Serebriansk Forestry area. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Ivanivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The units of the defense forces repelled 22 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Zaliznianske, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Zalizne, Nelipivka and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the districts of Kamianka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, without success. He shelled the settlements of Keramik, Stepove, Kamianka, Tonenke, Severne, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske. In the Mariinka direction, during the day, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the Mariinka and Pobieda districts of the Donetsk region. At the same time, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were subjected to enemy shelling.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the current day, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions in the areas of Prechistivka and Vuhledar. Shelled the settlements of Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Prechistivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. At the same time, during the day, he shelled more than 40 settlements, which are close to the line of combat. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Chervone, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Ivanivka, Vesele of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Watch more: "Mission of honor": SOF fighters evacuated body of fallen comrade from under nose of enemy. VIDEO

In some localities of the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers have strengthened the counter-intelligence regime due to fears of leaking information about the location of their units. The number of patrols increased, checks on civilians became more frequent. At the same time, during such checks, the occupiers conduct surveys of citizens and offer them service in the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 1 attack on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers. Units of missile troops and artillery hit 3 enemy control points during the day," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.